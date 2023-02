Pineapple Express is a wonderfully flavorful hybrid strain, combating anxiety while also aiding in physical relaxation. Its large, resinous buds exude unique scents of sweet pineapple and cedar that coat the palate upon consumption. A great strain for those looking to reduce stress throughout the day.

--

Reported Effects: Happy, Uplifted

Flavor/Aroma: Pineapple, Sweet, Earthy

Lineage: Trainwreck x Hawaiian

Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene

--

Cresco Refresh wax is a concentrate that easily breaks apart into smaller-sized pieces. Easy to work with using only your hands.

--

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

