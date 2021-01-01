Loading…
Pineapple Spritzer Flower 3.5g

by Cresco

About this product

A cross between Pineapple Chunk and Melon Spritzer, Pineapple Spritzer packs a head buzz balanced with some head and body sedation. The earthy, fruity hybrid is great for reversing the effects of the mid-day slump.

Terpenes: Terpinolene, Limonene
Flavor: Pine, Fruity
Reported Effects: Buzzed, Relaxed

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.

Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

