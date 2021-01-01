About this product

A cross between Pineapple Chunk and Melon Spritzer, Pineapple Spritzer packs a head buzz balanced with some head and body sedation. The earthy, fruity hybrid is great for reversing the effects of the mid-day slump.

Terpenes: Terpinolene, Limonene

Flavor: Pine, Fruity

Reported Effects: Buzzed, Relaxed

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.



Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.