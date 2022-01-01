Find your pot of gold with this new sativa strain from Cresco Labs, Rainbows & Cherries! Sweet, herbal, piney aromas upon first smell give way to herbal, pine, and wood flavors due to top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene. Parent strains Cherry Thai and Rainbow SS OG created these dark green buds with a mix of gold, purple, and light green hues that are densely stacked with a little squish to them. You may experience a rush of creativity and focus that makes this a great strain to showcase your creative side or knock some items off your to-do list.