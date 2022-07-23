About this product
Partnering the latest iteration of award-winning quality genetics with a tried and true fan favorite, Red Line Haze is a unique and strong flavor profile with a comfortably energizing Sativa experience. The sugary-sweet berry notes are immediately evident and carry through to the flavor palate upon consumption. A prolonged experience duration makes Red Line Haze a full-quality profile in all forms of the strain.
Terpenes: Ocimene, Terpinolene
Flavor: Sweet, Berry
Reported Effects: Uplifted, Focused
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.
Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
