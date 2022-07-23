Partnering the latest iteration of award-winning quality genetics with a tried and true fan favorite, Red Line Haze is a unique and strong flavor profile with a comfortably energizing Sativa experience. The sugary-sweet berry notes are immediately evident and carry through to the flavor palate upon consumption. A prolonged experience duration makes Red Line Haze a full-quality profile in all forms of the strain.



Terpenes: Ocimene, Terpinolene

Flavor: Sweet, Berry

Reported Effects: Uplifted, Focused



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.



Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.