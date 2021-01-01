About this product

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.



Reported Effects: Energetic, Uplifting

Flavor: Citrus, Spicy

Lineage: Lemon Tree S1, Nigerian

Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, myrcene



Rollins is a sativa strain created by Swamp Boy Seeds by crossing Lemon Tree S1 and the Nigerian reversal they use in other successful strains. The buds are sticky from large, well-distributed trichomes and olive green in color with small, amber crystals. Rollins’ aroma offers a strong citrus smell with lemon and fuel undernotes. This strain is known for its uplifting and energetic effects, making it a great choice for social or outdoor activity.



