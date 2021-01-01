About this product
Who needs luck when you have Cresco’s new strain Royal Flush in hand! Picking up this strain is never a gamble, so relax and enjoy the lively energy this sativa wagers with top terpenes including Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene. One hit will have you feeling poised and ready to go as you seize the day ahead. Take a chance with Royal Flush and enjoy the spread of sweet, floral, and fruity notes that make this new strain an irrefutable winner.
Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, β-Caryophyllene
Flavor: Sweet, Fruity, Lavender, Floral
Reported Effects: Body & Head High, Focused, Relaxed
Cresco Rise Live Resin Sugar available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, β-Caryophyllene
Flavor: Sweet, Fruity, Lavender, Floral
Reported Effects: Body & Head High, Focused, Relaxed
Cresco Rise Live Resin Sugar available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.