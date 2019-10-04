Cresco Rise Live Resin Budder available in 1g and .5g. A smooth and creamy concentrate.



Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Reported Effects: Energetic, Creative

Flavor: Citrus, Floral

Lineage: BC Big Bud

Prevalent Terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene



Sojay Haze is a powerful sativa with uplifting attributes. With pungent floral undertones and a bright citrus aroma, Sojay Haze offers uplifting physical energy and kind euphoria. Enjoy this strain to combat fatigue, appetite loss, and depression or as a helpful companion to physical activity.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.