About this product
Reported Effects: Energetic, Creative
Flavor: Citrus, Lemon
Prevalent Terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.
About this strain
Sojay Haze by Cresco Labs is a powerful sativa with uplifting attributes. Cresco Farms brought the famous BC Big Bud and the rare Grape FX together to create a sweet, satisfying flavor and deep physical effects. With pungent floral undertones and a bright citrus aroma, Sojay Haze offers uplifting physical energy and kind euphoria. Enjoy this strain to combat fatigue, appetite loss, and depression or as a helpful companion to physical activity.
Sojay Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Find our products at a dispensary near you.