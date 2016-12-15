About this product
Our premium Rise flower is carefully grown, ground, then hand-rolled into individual pre-rolls. Each pre-roll is consistently packed for an even burn every time.
Reported Effects: Energetic, Creative
Flavor: Citrus, Lemon
Lineage: BC Big Bud
Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, caryophyllene
Sojay Haze is a powerful sativa with uplifting attributes. With pungent floral undertones and a bright citrus aroma, Sojay Haze offers uplifting physical energy and kind euphoria. This strain is a perennial favorite of sativa fans, a consistent go-to when productive mornings are ahead.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
Reported Effects: Energetic, Creative
Flavor: Citrus, Lemon
Lineage: BC Big Bud
Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, caryophyllene
Sojay Haze is a powerful sativa with uplifting attributes. With pungent floral undertones and a bright citrus aroma, Sojay Haze offers uplifting physical energy and kind euphoria. This strain is a perennial favorite of sativa fans, a consistent go-to when productive mornings are ahead.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
About this strain
Sojay Haze by Cresco Labs is a powerful sativa with uplifting attributes. Cresco Farms brought the famous BC Big Bud and the rare Grape FX together to create a sweet, satisfying flavor and deep physical effects. With pungent floral undertones and a bright citrus aroma, Sojay Haze offers uplifting physical energy and kind euphoria. Enjoy this strain to combat fatigue, appetite loss, and depression or as a helpful companion to physical activity.
Sojay Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
94 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
72% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
61% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
23% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.