Our premium Rise flower is carefully grown, ground, then hand-rolled into individual pre-rolls. Each pre-roll is consistently packed for an even burn every time.



Reported Effects: Energetic, Creative

Flavor: Citrus, Lemon

Lineage: BC Big Bud

Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, caryophyllene



Sojay Haze is a powerful sativa with uplifting attributes. With pungent floral undertones and a bright citrus aroma, Sojay Haze offers uplifting physical energy and kind euphoria. This strain is a perennial favorite of sativa fans, a consistent go-to when productive mornings are ahead.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

