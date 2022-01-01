Find your groove with Sonata, a new Hybrid strain. Top terpenes of β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and α-Humulene stem from parent strains MAC #7 and Italian Ice. Sweet, floral, cake, and earthy notes create a robust flavor profile; while this strain may leave you feeling calm, creative, and uplifted.



Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, α-Humulene

Flavor: Sweet, Floral, Candy, Cake, Earthy, Pine

Reported Effects: Calming, Creative, Uplifting



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.



Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.