About this product
Find your groove with Sonata, a new Hybrid strain. Top terpenes of β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and α-Humulene stem from parent strains MAC #7 and Italian Ice. Sweet, floral, cake, and earthy notes create a robust flavor profile; while this strain may leave you feeling calm, creative, and uplifted.
Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, α-Humulene
Flavor: Sweet, Floral, Candy, Cake, Earthy, Pine
Reported Effects: Calming, Creative, Uplifting
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.
Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
