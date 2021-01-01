About this product

Pucker up for this fruity new Cresco strain, Sour Grapes. The initial sour taste is pleasantly balanced by the juicy, fruity flavor of vine ripened grapes, complimented by a hint of gas to liven up the palette. This sweet and sour sativa will leave you with a clear head and general sense of tranquility made possible by its top terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene and Humulene. Start off your day with a nice bowl of Sour Grapes and indulge in the complex fruity flavor this tasty strain has to offer.



Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene

Flavor: Sour, Gas, Grapes, Floral

Reported Effects: Calm, Relaxed, Uplifting, Peaceful, Clear Headed



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.



Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.