Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals.



Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Reported Effects: Energetic, Euphoric

Flavor: Blueberry, Sweet

Lineage: East Coast Sour Diesel, Sweet Pink Grapefruit

Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, myrcene



A cross of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and East Coast Sour Diesel, Sour Pink Grapefruit exemplifies quintessential sativa efficacy with its ability to ease stress while stimulating focus. Flavors of honey and tart citrus zest compete to define the flavor profile, especially wonderfull captured in our Liquid Live Resin.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.