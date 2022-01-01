There’s no monkeying around with this new sativa strain! This offspring of GG#4 and Wookie #15 boasts top terpenes such as Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and Linalool. With a flavor profile that features diesel, floral, pine, pepper, and spicy notes, you may experience heady, relaxing, and calming effects.



Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Linalool

Flavor: Diesel, Floral, Pine, Peppery, Spicy

Reported Effects: Heady, Relaxing, Calming



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.



Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.