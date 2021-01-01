Cresco
Sweet Lane Sativa Live Sugar
About this product
Cresco Rise Live Resin Sugar available in 1g .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!