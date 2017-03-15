Tangerine Kush got its name for both its citrusy flavor and its halo of bright orange hairs covering the bud. Providing consumers with a happy, body-heavy sensation, Tangerine Kush’s effects are felt more in the head than many other indicas. Upon first taste, consumers may feel uplifted and energized. After a few minutes, a heavy, lazy sensation kicks in. If you’re looking for a strain to help you relax, try Tangerine Kush.

Reported Effects: Happy, Relaxed

Flavor: Citrus

Lineage: Tangerine Haze, Rare Dankness

Prevalent Terpenes: myrcene, limonene

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

