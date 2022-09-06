About this product
As its namesake may suggest, The Menage is a hybrid strain from Cresco Labs created by parent strains Zkittlez x Triangle Kush BX3 crossed with Gelato 41 x Kush Mints 11. Terpenes such as Farnesene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool create notes of basil, cinnamon, citrus, lavender, and hops. Patients may expect to feel relaxed and calm while a sense of creativity and body relief takes over the experience.
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
