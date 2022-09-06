About this product
Tina, an indica strain from Cresco Labs, was born from the #8 phenotype of Tina crossed with Grease Monkey. A terpene profile consisting of Limonene, Caryophyllene, Farnesene, and Myrcene creates notes of citrus, cinnamon, basil, hops, and lavender. Patients may experience an initial rush of mental stimulation and body relief, leading to hunger inducing and sedative effects.
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
