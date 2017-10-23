Trainwreck is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Mexican X Thai with Afghani. Top terpenes Terpinolene, β-Myrcene, and β-Ocimene produce intense aromas of Lemon, Hops, Spice, Gas. Potential effects include an energizing sensation with some cerebral aspects.

Cresco Wax is available in 1g. A concentrate that easily breaks apart into smaller-sized pieces. Easy to work with using only your hands.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

