Triangle Mints #3 and (Triangle Kush x Triangle Mints) have created this new hybrid strain from Cresco Labs, Triangle Mints, which is sure to be a new crowd favorite! These light and dark green buds with golden hues are densely stacked, and feature top terpenes Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene. Sweet, cake, floral, and candy aromas fill the air while sweet vanilla cake flavors can be expected with this tasty strain. You may experience soothing and relaxing sensations take over, leading to a general sense of calmness.