Gear up for this high-octane new hybrid strain, Triangle Octane! Parent strains Triangle Kush and High Octane BX3 team up to create a main terpene profile consisting of Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene. You may smell herbal and woodsy aromas with slight spice and clove notes and major gassy undertones. You can expect a very herbal and woodsy taste with a strong unexpected sweetness to round out the flavor profile. If you are looking for a calming, relaxing, introspective experience, this might be the perfect strain for you!



Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene

Flavor: Herbal, Woodsy, Spice, Gas, Sweetness

Reported Effects: Calming, Relaxing, Introspective



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.



Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.