Gear up for this high-octane new hybrid strain, Triangle Octane! Parent strains Triangle Kush and High Octane BX3 team up to create a main terpene profile consisting of Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene. You may smell herbal and woodsy aromas with slight spice and clove notes and major gassy undertones. You can expect a very herbal and woodsy taste with a strong unexpected sweetness to round out the flavor profile. If you are looking for a calming, relaxing, introspective experience, this might be the perfect strain for you!
Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene
Flavor: Herbal, Woodsy, Spice, Gas, Sweetness
Reported Effects: Calming, Relaxing, Introspective
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.
Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
