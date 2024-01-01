You are immediately greeted with the fresh from the bakery aroma of vanilla frosting and just mixed cake batter. This bakery fresh combination is possible due to the combination of the Legendary Kush Mints and Wedding Cake. With our Vanilla Cake it is possible to have your cake and puff on it too.

--

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.

--

Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

read more