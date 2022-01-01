About this product
It’s time to vibe out with this new sativa strain from Cresco Labs, Violet Vibes! Parent strains Candyland and GSC teamed up to create a main terpene profile featuring Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and α-Humulene. Sweet, grape, berry, and candy notes create a distinguished, tasty flavor profile. You may experience an initial kick of mental energy, while stress relief and relaxation take over to round out your experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.