It’s time to vibe out with this new sativa strain from Cresco Labs, Violet Vibes! Parent strains Candyland and GSC teamed up to create a main terpene profile featuring Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and α-Humulene. Sweet, grape, berry, and candy notes create a distinguished, tasty flavor profile. You may experience an initial kick of mental energy, while stress relief and relaxation take over to round out your experience.