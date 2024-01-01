About this product
Zerbert Hybrid Flower 3.5g
by Cresco
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this strain
Zerbert is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Sherbert and Zkittlez. Bred by Backpack Boyz, Zerbert is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Zerbert effects make them feel creative, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Zerbert when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, headaches, and inflammation. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Zerbert features an aroma of earthy and fruity with a flavor profile of sweet berries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zerbert, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
