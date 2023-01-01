CRONJA Premium Rolling Trays are uniquely designed and hand-made in the USA using genuine, cowhide leather. The surface texture of this authentic material adds a distinct, vintage finish to each tray, in addition to the superior functionality.
Once embossed, the genuine cowhide is built to resist scratching and abrasions, so your tray will maintain its sleek, fresh look for years.
CRONJA Trays are great accessories for mastering your rolling technique and snap together for convenient travel.
CRONJA is a Veteran, Black and Social Equity-Owned brand that blends mindful cannabis consumption and culture. Inspired by the tradition of hand rolling, CRONJA offers a variety of premium cultivars and luxury accessories to match the elevated lifestyle.