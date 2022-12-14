About this product
Cap Junkie is an exclusive collaboration between J-Beezy of Seed Junkies and Capulator, (Kush Mints x MAC 1).
From Cap Junky’s lineage (Miracle Alien Cookies) is one the parents of one of the frostiest strains on planet earth. Cap Junky has a very distinct nose that emulates MAC, adding a touch of gas and traces of a non-distinct fruit.
About this brand
CRONJA
CRONJA is a Veteran, Black and Social Equity-Owned brand that blends mindful cannabis consumption and culture. Inspired by the tradition of hand rolling, CRONJA offers a variety of premium cultivars and luxury accessories to match the elevated lifestyle.