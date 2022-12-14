Cap Junkie is an exclusive collaboration between J-Beezy of Seed Junkies and Capulator, (Kush Mints x MAC 1).



From Cap Junky’s lineage (Miracle Alien Cookies) is one the parents of one of the frostiest strains on planet earth. Cap Junky has a very distinct nose that emulates MAC, adding a touch of gas and traces of a non-distinct fruit.