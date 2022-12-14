The nose for Garlic Creamsicle is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced! Creamy and sweet with notes of fruit and citrus on the back end. If you close your eyes and think, creamsicle, you won’t be far off!



The taste on Garlic Creamsicle is as unmatched as she smells...sweet, creamy citrus notes come through, and she tastes just like that.



Not all indica leaners make you sleepy and Garlic Creamsicle is the perfect example of an indica leaning hybrid that we can function on! Perfect for video games, cleaning the house, or creative arts..Garlic Creamsicle is a good all around strain offering a pleasurable experience for new and long time cannabis fans. Some users report an aphrodisiac-like experience. You be the judge!

