Ginseng OG is a true hybrid cross, Larry OG x Original NYC Sour Diesel...piney OG Gas + beautiful pungent sour D gas = 100% pure gas!



The terps on Ginseng OG take you to a relaxing, but not dead on the couch place. Still active, still social, but down to take a nap or go to bed early for an early workout. OGs are great for stressful times and Ginseng OG comes with the warm blanket effect after you smoke. The stress is there, the problems aren’t gone, but you know somehow, someway, everything is going to be ok.



