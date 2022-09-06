About this product
Super Runtz is a cross of Super Lemon Cherry Gelato and Runtz. Super Runtz may produce a high that’s both euphoric and relaxing, this strain has a smooth flavor that mostly matches the smell, with additional tropical and earthy hints.
Effects may be felt in both the head and body. You my feel your anxiety recede along with stress, and bodily ailments such as mild aches and pains.
