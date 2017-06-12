Crown Genetics
Lemonhead OG Shatter 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Lemonhead OG effects
Reported by real people like you
74 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
