About this strain
Somango from Soma Seeds is a 75% indica strain bred by crossing Jack Herer, Super Skunk, and Big Skunk Korean. Formerly known as Soma #5, Somango was later renamed after its fruity mango aroma. Despite its genetics, Somango’s effects are uplifting and cerebrally-focused. Creative minds will enjoy the clear-headed and functional euphoria brought about by Somango, allowing focus and productivity. Soma recommends cultivating Somango in indoor soil gardens with organic nutrients, and with a 9 to 10 week flowering time.
Somango effects
Reported by real people like you
107 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!