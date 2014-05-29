Somango from Soma Seeds is a 75% indica strain bred by crossing Jack Herer, Super Skunk, and Big Skunk Korean. Formerly known as Soma #5, Somango was later renamed after its fruity mango aroma. Despite its genetics, Somango’s effects are uplifting and cerebrally-focused. Creative minds will enjoy the clear-headed and functional euphoria brought about by Somango, allowing focus and productivity. Soma recommends cultivating Somango in indoor soil gardens with organic nutrients, and with a 9 to 10 week flowering time.