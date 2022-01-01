Emerald Kush 0.5ml rechargeable disposable vape



TASTE + SCENT

Sweet & Skunky

Earthy, Pine



SENSATION

Relaxing & Sleepy

Happy, Cerebral



WHEN TO USE

Nighttime



INDICA



Introducing CRU's brand new rechargeable sauce pens! The perfect balance of potency, smoothness, and REAL cannabis flavors made possible only with CRU's special blend of selectively extracted HTE (High Terpene Extract) and HCE (High Cannabinoid Extract). Every puff is packed with all natural cannabis derived terpenes and cannabinoids working together to create “The Entourage Effect” that provides the unique strain specific sensations we all love and enjoy.