CRU Cannabis

Ice Cream Cake 3.5G Indica Flower

IndicaTHC 21%CBD

TASTE + SCENT
Earthy & Sweet
Hint of Pine

SENSATION
Soothing Relaxation
Imaginative

WHEN TO USE
Anytime

3.5G Hybrid FLOWER

Ice Cream Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
617 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
