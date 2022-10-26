About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Cream & Blackberry
Earthy, Sweet & Sour
SENSATION
Strong Head & Body High
Relaxing Couch-Lock
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Consistency is what is expected when you are known to be one of the leaders in the market, but of course CRU pre-rolls are the classic overachiever.
We grind only flower – no stems or trim – and same-day packing of over 100 exotic strains with a labeling system to find you the right high at the right
Cream & Blackberry
Earthy, Sweet & Sour
SENSATION
Strong Head & Body High
Relaxing Couch-Lock
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Consistency is what is expected when you are known to be one of the leaders in the market, but of course CRU pre-rolls are the classic overachiever.
We grind only flower – no stems or trim – and same-day packing of over 100 exotic strains with a labeling system to find you the right high at the right
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.
State License(s)
C11-0000127-LIC