TASTE + SCENT

Cream & Blackberry

Earthy, Sweet & Sour



SENSATION

Strong Head & Body High

Relaxing Couch-Lock



WHEN TO USE

Nighttime



INDICA



Consistency is what is expected when you are known to be one of the leaders in the market, but of course CRU pre-rolls are the classic overachiever.



We grind only flower – no stems or trim – and same-day packing of over 100 exotic strains with a labeling system to find you the right high at the right