CRU Cannabis
Lamb's Bread 3.5G Sativa Flower
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Spicy & Sweet
Hint of Strawberry
SENSATION
Energizing Euphoria
Uplifting Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
3.5G Sativa FLOWER
Lamb's Bread effects
Reported by real people like you
595 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
