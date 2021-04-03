Loading…
CRU Cannabis

Mendo Purps 3.5G Hybrid Flower

THC 14%CBD

TASTE + SCENT
Coffee, Fruity, Nutty, Pine
Grape & Woody Pine

Euphoric Relaxation
Motivated, Focused, Happy

Anytime

HYBRID

Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
