About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Citrus & Spicy
Floral, Sweet
SENSATION
Cerebral & Euphoria
Happy, Relaxing
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Our new and improved 1G Fatboy Pre-Rolls.
With this product you will find all the new features we have added to make your smoking more pleasurable. With the wider body and crutch that will increase airflow for bigger pulls. Burns slower and lasts longer. The real neat part is more flower and less paper. It’s only indoor flower, no stems or trim. This product is stored and produced in a climate-controlled environment. Expertly cultivated and curated strains. And the best thing about the new Fatboy 1G pre-roll is that every pre-roll is inspected by hand.
Citrus & Spicy
Floral, Sweet
SENSATION
Cerebral & Euphoria
Happy, Relaxing
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Our new and improved 1G Fatboy Pre-Rolls.
With this product you will find all the new features we have added to make your smoking more pleasurable. With the wider body and crutch that will increase airflow for bigger pulls. Burns slower and lasts longer. The real neat part is more flower and less paper. It’s only indoor flower, no stems or trim. This product is stored and produced in a climate-controlled environment. Expertly cultivated and curated strains. And the best thing about the new Fatboy 1G pre-roll is that every pre-roll is inspected by hand.
About this strain
Mob Boss, also known as "Mob Boss Tang Tang," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Tang Tang. This strain originates from California and has earned fame for its staggeringly heavy resin production. Mob Boss delivers hard-hitting effects in the form of jolts of cerebral mental stimulation. Medical marijuana patients and consumers tell us they use Mob Boss for quick relief of muscle tension, mood relief, and appetite stimulation. The flavor of Mob Boss is sweet and floral with herbal citrus undertones. According to growers, Mob Boss typically finishes flowering in 60-70 days indoors, but say this ultimately depends on how the traits are expressed. This strain was originally released in 2009 by Grindhouse Medical Seeds.
Mob Boss effects
Reported by real people like you
203 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.