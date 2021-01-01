CRU Cannabis
Purple Alien: Grand CRU 40 .5G Pre-Roll
About this product
For those that boldly live life in the fast lane, Grand CRU 40’s go full-throttle with 40%+ THC!
Specially crafted for the highly experienced smoking elite, these high-powered half gram pre-rolls are packed with Grand CRU’s premium indoor flower and are heavily infused with shatter for peak pleasure.
