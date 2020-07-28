CRU Cannabis
Purple Kush 3.5G Indica Flower
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Fruity Hash & Grape
Earthy Sweet Notes
SENSATION
Relaxed Euphoria
Heavy Body High
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G INDICA FLOWER
SENSATION
Earthy Sweet Notes
WHEN TO USE
Relaxed Euphoria
Heavy Body High
Nighttime
Nighttime
3.5G INDICA FLOWER
Purple Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1,622 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
