Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Purple Kush 3.5G Indica Flower

Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Fruity Hash & Grape
Earthy Sweet Notes

SENSATION
Relaxed Euphoria
Heavy Body High

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

3.5G INDICA FLOWER

Purple Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
1,622 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!