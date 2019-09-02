About this product
Berry, Candy, Fruity, Sweet & Tropical
Citrus, Herbal & Sour
SENSATION
Creative, Euphoric
Happy, Uplifted
Relaxing, Sleepy
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
About this strain
Bred by DNA genetics for their sorbet lineup, Strawberry Sorbet may please any fruit strain lover, while offering a euphoric high that may pick you up and put you on a cloud of bliss. This strain inherits a sweet candy flavor from parent strain Heirloom Swiss Strawberry, and is extra frosty with trichomes and smooth thanks to its other parent, Sorbet. Give Strawberry Sorbet a try to watch your daily stresses fade away.
Strawberry Sorbet effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with