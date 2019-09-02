Bred by DNA genetics for their sorbet lineup, Strawberry Sorbet may please any fruit strain lover, while offering a euphoric high that may pick you up and put you on a cloud of bliss. This strain inherits a sweet candy flavor from parent strain Heirloom Swiss Strawberry, and is extra frosty with trichomes and smooth thanks to its other parent, Sorbet. Give Strawberry Sorbet a try to watch your daily stresses fade away.