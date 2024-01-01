Cherry Do-Si-Do 14g Flower

by Cruisers
Hybrid THC 22%
About this product

"From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers Cherry Do-Si-Do bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like a smooth downshift to close out the day’s adventure, this chill indica’s apple and lime flavors with citrus undertones will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.

-14g of 100% Whole Flower
-Indica - Chill Out
-Apples, Berries & Lime
-Resealable Pouch"

About this strain

Cherry Do-Si-Dos, also known as “Cherry Dosidos,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Phantom Cookies with Dosidos. The effects of Cherry Do-Si-Dos are reported to feel balancing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel relaxed, creative, and tingly. Consumers find this strain is ideal for late afternoon or early evening enjoyment. The flavor of Cherry Do-Si-Dos tastes like apples, berries, and lime. When smoked in large doses, this strain may cause some consumers to experience anxiety, so it’s important to take it slowly with this strain until you know how it makes you feel. smoking this strain. Cherry Do-Si-Dos is believed to be 22% THC and is most commonly found in flower form. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.

