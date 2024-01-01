About this product
Guava Biscotti 28g Flower
by Cruisers
HybridTHC 22%CBD —

About this strain
Guava Biscotti is a mood-boosting hybrid marijuana strain from Connected Cannabis Co. This strain features a sweet flavor profile and provides calm and uplifting effects.
