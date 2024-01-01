Guava Biscotti 28g Flower

by Cruisers
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers Guava Biscotti bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like an afternoon shift into the next gear, any ride along with this balanced hybrid’s gassy yet fruity flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.

- 28g of 100% Whole Flower
- Hybrid - Ride Along
- Gassy and Fruity
- Resealable Pouch

About this strain

Guava Biscotti is a mood-boosting hybrid marijuana strain from Connected Cannabis Co. This strain features a sweet flavor profile and provides calm and uplifting effects.

About this brand

Cruisers
We skip by the doldrums of the daily grind and invite our consumers to hit the high road with us, yer buds at Cruisers. The destination? That carefree place where the bowl is always full and responsibility is nowhere to be found.

