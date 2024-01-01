Pancakes 28g Flower

by Cruisers
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers Pancakes bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like an afternoon shift into the next gear, any ride along with this balanced hybrid’s sweet and nutty flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.

- 28g of 100% Whole Flower
- Hybrid - Ride Along
- Sweet & Nutty
- Resealable Pouch

About this strain

Pancakes is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Seed Junkie Genetics. Pancakes is named after its delicious flavor and aroma which happens to smell just like a warm plate of pancakes. When smoking this strain, you'll experience a flavor profile that combines the taste of buttered, sweet berries and the batter-like smell of pancakes. The high you get from smoking Pancakes can be described as a relaxing head high. The buds from this strain are short and bulky, with shades of golden brown that are brightened by frosty trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose Pancakes to help fight symptoms related to chronic stress and anxiety.

About this brand

Cruisers
We skip by the doldrums of the daily grind and invite our consumers to hit the high road with us, yer buds at Cruisers. The destination? That carefree place where the bowl is always full and responsibility is nowhere to be found.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000819-LIC
