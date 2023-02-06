"Cruisers Sour Apple Gummies are all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards supercharge each sugar-dusted treat with 5mg of THC from 100% sativa full-spectrum oil for good times only. Like poppin’ the clutch to get yer adventure rollin’, each boosted gummy’s tart and juicy flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- 100% Full-Spectrum Oil

- Sativa - Let’s Go!

- Juicy, Tart & Sweet Flavors

- 5mg THC per Gummy | 20 Gummies per Pouch

- Store in a Cool, Dry Place



Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, RO Water, Gelatin, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Yellow 5, Blue 1.



Nutritional Info: 20 Servings Per Container. Serving Size 1 Gummy (3.5g). Amount Per Serving - Calories: 15, Total Fat: 0g, Saturated Fat: 0g, Sodium: 0mg, Total Carbohydrate: 3g, Total Sugars: 1g, Includes 1g Added Sugars, Protein: 0g."

