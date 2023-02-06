"Cruisers Sour Apple Gummies are all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards supercharge each sugar-dusted treat with 5mg of THC from 100% sativa full-spectrum oil for good times only. Like poppin’ the clutch to get yer adventure rollin’, each boosted gummy’s tart and juicy flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.
- 100% Full-Spectrum Oil - Sativa - Let’s Go! - Juicy, Tart & Sweet Flavors - 5mg THC per Gummy | 20 Gummies per Pouch - Store in a Cool, Dry Place
We skip by the doldrums of the daily grind and invite our consumers to hit the high road with us, yer buds at Cruisers. The destination? That carefree place where the bowl is always full and responsibility is nowhere to be found.