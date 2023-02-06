From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this full gram Tropic Thunder vape is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards perfectly blend tasty live resin with rippin’ distillate oil for good times only. Like poppin’ the clutch to get yer adventure rollin’, this boosted sativa’s sweet citrus and floral flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- Full Gram Vape

- Sativa - Let’s Go!

- Sweet Citrus & Floral Flavors

- Tasty Live Resin + Rippin’ Distillate

- 510 Universal Cartridge with Ceramic Heating Element & Tips

