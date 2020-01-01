Crypto Cannabis Game (CCG DApp) is a decentralized ecommerce soliton and platform with a full global outreach of tangible high quality consumer goods related to the technology and cannabis niche marketplaces. With FinTech and blockchain technology the Crypto Cannabis e-commerce solution provides both fiat and cryptocurrency payment settlement options as well as payment settlement with the Crypto Cannabis’ own digital cryptocurrency “CCGX.” CryptoCannabisGame (CCGX) allows the ability to shop and settle payment of any and all consumer goods bought and sold within e-commerce. Any global online e-commerce or even physical store business location has the ability to onboard easily CCGX as payment settlement. CCGX is always expanding its cryptocurrency Exchange listings for easy access to shift and transfer CCGX to other digital cryptocurrency assets such as Bitcoin or any stablecoin. The further benefit of utility of CCGX and the Crypto Cannabis E-commerce store is that all CCGX holders receive 25% of the Crypto Cannabis Game DApp profit revenues at the end of each business quarter in he form of Tron TRX or USDT stablecoin. The more CCGX you hold in your wallet the more revenue profits that you mr CCGX wallet address receives. Crypto Cannabis Vame DApp is a decentralized collegtibles and tradeables strategy game with full peer to peer and longterm scaling roadmap. Grow, obtain, breed, buy & sell fungible & nonfungible smart contract crypto cannabis strains. Each Crypto Cannabis Strain has rare and special qualities that is representative to real world strains with real world “Cannatributes.” Own your own in game dispensary license shop, compete in annual Crypto Cannabis Cups, win prizes, auction strains in the auction house or take your digital asset strains to the Strain Road for full peer to peer immersion of decentralized exchanging. Join today! https://www.cryptocannabis.app Join the live Crypto Cannabis Community here: https://t.me/CryptoCannabisGame Don’t Miss Out! *Disclaimer: You acknowledge that your are 21 or older to utilize and participate in the Crypto Cannabis Game and or any connected environment or ecosystem connected to Crypto Cannabis Game. Any illegal or misuse of Crypto Cannabis Game or its native digital utility ecosystem currency will be reported to the appropriate authorities. Yourself and all others are solely responsible for your actions. Crypto Cannabis Game, its components, technologies, ecosystem, partners, affiliates and or direct sensitive relationships assumes no responsibility over anyone or anything in result of using Crypto Cannabis Game or experiences in result of using Crypto Cannabis Game. Only participate at your own will and understand and agree to the risks and disclosures to continue compliance of agreements to using and participation or any such affiliation with Crypto Cannabis Game and provided services. By reading this and continuing use, involving yourself in participation of or with any direct contact with Crypto Cannabis Game, it’s components, technologies, services, partners, affiliates or third party/direct relations that you are in full agreement and compience of understanding and acceptance of this disclaimer notice in order to continue use and participation with Crypto Cannabis Game and above criteria’s of informations and protocol.”