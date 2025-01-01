We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
CT BioLogic
Wholesaler and retailer of premium full spectrum CBD
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Hemp CBD
CT BioLogic products
4 products
Hemp CBD oil
CBD Hemp Bud 3g
by CT BioLogic
Hemp CBD oil
Full Spectrum CBD Vape Cartridge (50 mg per mL)
by CT BioLogic
Hemp CBD tinctures
750mg Premium Full Spectrum CBD Tincture
by CT BioLogic
Hemp CBD tinctures
Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 225mg
by CT BioLogic
