CFL is a sight to be seen as these buds sparkle like a diamond from all the trichomes covering the flower! The smell continues to overload the senses with its’ strong sour-lemon tartness but finishes smooth and cool as a menthol. This Sativa cultivar will leave you mentally aware, anxiety-free and ready to play! Freezer burn x Lemon Fire = something so hot, you’re cool.
Cultivar Collection
We’re meticulous with our Cultivar Collection—literally. Collected by Master Growers, these carefully cultivated phenotypes breed in small-batched rooms to deliver flowers and concentrates that turn cannabis into an elevated experience. From smell to taste to cure appeal, enjoy them like a fine wine.