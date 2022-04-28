Siberian Peach Cake is an indica that was created by crossing Black Russian from Delicious Seeds with pollen from a Wedding Cake male. The dominant terpenes in Siberian Peach Cake are Myrcene, Limonene, and Beta-Caryophyllene. The flowers produced by Siberian Peach Cake are chunky and light green with purple leaves and a frosty coating of trichomes. As the name suggests, Siberian Peach Cake has rich fruity flavors like gummy peach rings.