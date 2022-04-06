This standout, stimulating sativa slaps you in the face with a unique combination of gas, key lime, sweet apricot, and dank funk as soon as you crack the jar. The smell is sweet, overwhelming, and interesting. Nugs are beautifully structured, compact, and the bright green color that infuses the bud is livened up with purple and red hairs. Trichome dense flower breaks up into a sticky, dense grind perfect for any consumption method. This strain provides a heady, euphoric, and stimulating experience while maintaining balance- without the over-stimulation or paranoia exhibited by some sativas. An excellent choice for daytime usage, pleasant, light, and flavorful smoke will leave you wanting to roll another and grab a snack. The strain packs a punch with high THC levels and a longer than average experience duration, making it an excellent choice for the avid connoisseur.



Cultivar Collection Infused prerolls are formulated with high purity THCA crystals and strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes to enhance the Tru profile of our top-shelf flowers.