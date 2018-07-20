About this strain
The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana.
Starting with the finest cannabis strains hand cultivated at our facility, we ensure the purity of our concentrates from the ground up. Closed-loop CO2 and hydrocarbon extraction methods are used to safely produce potent and clean oil and extracts.
Discover for yourself why our HydroCarbon extract took 1st Place Winner in the Oregon Concentrate Challenge 2015 (PHO).